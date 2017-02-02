Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor make National Cup progress

Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor joined Thornhill Trojans in the BARLA National Cup second round with excellent wins last Saturday.

The Boys sealed an impressive 56-6 win over Queensbury in last Saturday’s first round clash and they are rewarded with a second round tie against Hunslet Club Parkside, who recorded a 19-18 victory over professional neighbours Hunslet in the battle of South Leeds last Sunday.

Dewsbury Moor won 22-12 away to Wigan St Cuthberts and they host Skirlaugh in the second round on Saturday February 11.

National Cup holders Thornhill Trojans began their defence with a hard-fought win at Waterhead the previous week and their second round trip to Thatto Heath will take place on February 18.

Thornhill defeated Lock Lane in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup last Saturday and are just one win away from the possibility of earning a tie against a professional side.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-14s defeated Clock Face Miners 50-2 in the National Cup first round last Sunday and now travel to Siddal on February 12.

Batley Boys host Waterhead in the first round on Sunday, with the winners drawn at home to Normanton.