Batley Boys defeat Rovers to claim fifth straight win

Batley Boys claimed a fifth straight win to remain top of the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division when they overcame Sharlston Rovers 64-6 last Friday.

Full-back Jay Jay Price bagged four tries, while man-of-the-match Adam Bingham also crossed and added 10 goals for a personal haul of 24 points as the Boys dominated throughout.

Batley opened the scoring when hooker Josh Knowles darted over from acting half-back, before Price grabbed his first.

Aaron James, along with Matthew Sheridan, Gavin Davies and Josh O’sullivan set a platform for the half- backs of Sheridan and Bingham to control the game and this led to further tries for Ryan Crossley and Damo Fletcher.

Josh Whitehead and Josh Ritcher also got over the line as the Boys continued to play some impressive rugby.

Sharlston created a few chances through Rovers man-of-the-match Lee Bettinson but the defence from Batley held out.

Second half tries came at regular intervals with O’Sullivan scoring one of the best of the game after a pass from Bingham before Price crossed for another three tries, with Wlliam Brook adding his name to the growing list.

Bingham scooped man-of-the-match along with Price and Knowles

Batley target a sixth straight win as they bid to maintain top spot in the Premier Division when they travel to Nottingham Outlaws on Saturday (2.30pm).