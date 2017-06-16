Batley Boys maintain winning run at Bentley

Batley Boys racked up a seventh straight win in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division when they defeated Bentley 32-16 last Saturday.

Hooker Josh Knowles scored two tries and made over 40 tackles in the game.

The platform for victory was set by forwards Matthew Sheridan, Gavin Davies, Sean Whittaker and Josh O’Sullivan, along with Ryan Crossley.

Knowles, Bingham and Luke Sheridan made space to create the tries in the first half as Knowles collected his first along with Whitehead and Davies, while Bingham kicked two goals as the Boys led 16-6 at half-time.

Bentley came out for the second half fired up but the Boys maintained their discipline with Shaun Sheard, Nathan Willians, Aaron Briggs and Ste Tamina all impressing from the bench as the Boys regained control.

Jay Jay Price scored a brilliant try after he was set up by Joe O’Hanlon and Damo Fletcher then set up Josh Ritcher to cross.

Ryan Crossley created Knowles’ second try of the game when he made a 55 metre break.

Bentley scored two consolation tries but a scruffle broke out late in the game as Bentley’s frustrations grew and the Boys saw out victory which maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Batley welcome fourth-placed Beverley to Halifax Road this Saturday (2.30pm) aiming for an eighth successive win as they bid to regain top spot from Siddall Academy.