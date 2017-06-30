Batley Boys reach halfway point in season unbeaten and top of Premier table

Batley Boys recorded a ninth straight win in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division last Saturday as they overcame a determined effort from East Hull 36-16 at Halifax Road.

Victory means the Boys have reached the halfway point in the season with a 100 per cent record and they are two points clear of second placed Siddal Academy.

Matthew Sherridan and Aaron Briggs bagged a brace of tries each, with Jay Jay Price, Adam Bingham and Luke Sheridan also crossing, while Bingham added three goals.

MoM was Gav Davies followed by Price and Bingham, with Briggs picking up the coaches MoM as the Boys extended their impressive run.

Sean Sheard, Aaron James and Anthony Fallas also produced impressive performances for the Boys.

Batley Boys go in search of a 10th straight win on Saturday when they visit Sharlston Rovers, who are third-bottom with three wins from their eight matches.

Mirfield Stags will bid to climb the Division One table when they return to action on Saturday with a home clash against Heworth.

The Stags were without a league fixture last weekend and are currently eighth with six points from eight games.

Batley Boys DMR suffered a 58-4 defeat away to Queensbury A last Saturday. They have now won two and lost three of their five games and are mid-table in Division Five with no game this weekend.

Thornhill Trojans will bid to leapfrog opponents Siddal Academy on Saturday when they meet in Alliance Division One.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons lie fourth in Alliance Division Two and they face a tough trip to leaders Stanningley Academy.

Stanningley were without a league game last week but they recorded a comfortable 44-14 victory in a friendly against Dewsbury Celtic A.