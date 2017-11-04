Batley Boys Under-12s round off trophy winning season with victory at Odsal

Batley Boys Under-12s, pictured right, rounded off their season in style with a 26-6 victory away to Odsal Sedbergh.

Tries came from Jordan North, Callum Smith, Joe Macfarlane, Lewis Young and Harrison Maguire in a game which also saw Dylan Rhodes produce an impressive display.

The game was the last for Rhanna Leadbeater, following a brilliant two years at the club, as she moves on to girls rugby league next season and fittingly the final win came against her old team.

The win was Batley’s sixth in a row and capped a great season in which the Boys were promoted early in the campaign and picked up silverware.

The Boys won the Leeds Rhinos Challenge and also the Dacia Cup in Newcastle.

The team will continue to train hard as they prepare to move up to under-13s and anyone interested in joining them can contact Paul on 07796 544647 for further details.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-9s visited East Leeds to play their last game of the 2017 season.

Opposition MoM was Bailey Woods, while parents player of the match went to Charlie Tilford.

Coaches awards went to Ethan Brereton, for his superb defence, Eviee Raby, who continues to improve, and Seb Jeffers, for his technically perfect tackling.

Top trainer was Teddy Dawson and the Sharks squad was made up of Isaac Redgwick, Phoebe Wilson, Ben Tranter, Max Tune, Alfie Law, Charlee Raby, Ellis Peake and Francis Appleyard.

Shaw Cross Sharks will return in March 2018 when they move up to Under-10s.