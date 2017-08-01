Batley Bulldogs’ Championship Shield fixtures confirmed

Have your say

Batley Bulldogs’ full list of Super 8s Championship Shield fixtures has been confirmed.

Bulldogs’ campaign begins on Sunday, August 6 with a home clash with Swinton Lions.

A trip to Rochdale Hornets follows on Sunday, August 13, before Batley entertain Oldham on Sunday, August 20.

Bulldogs travel to Bradford Bulls on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 before returning to Mount Pleasant for the derby clash with Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, September 3.

The trip to Toulouse Olympique is on Saturday, September 9 and Batley round-off their campaign with a home game against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, September 17.