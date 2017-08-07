Batley Bulldogs storm past Swinton Lions in Championship Shield opener

Have your say

Batley Bulldogs made a storming start to their Championship Shield campaign with a 62-10 home win over Swinton Lions.

Batley notched-up no fewer than 12 tries, with second-row Alex Bretherton, who also kicked a conversion, winger Wayne Reittie, substitute James Davey and full-back Dave Scott all chipping in with a brace apiece.

Scott also tagged on the points from six conversions, while touchdowns from Joel Farrell and James Brown completed the scoring.