Batley Bulldogs storm past Swinton Lions in Championship Shield opener

Batley Bulldogs made a storming start to their Championship Shield campaign with a 62-10 home win over Swinton Lions.
Batley notched-up no fewer than 12 tries, with second-row Alex Bretherton, who also kicked a conversion, winger Wayne Reittie, substitute James Davey and full-back Dave Scott all chipping in with a brace apiece.
Scott also tagged on the points from six conversions, while touchdowns from Joel Farrell and James Brown completed the scoring.
