Batley fans offered cut price travel

The official Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club are offering a deal which will allow fans to travel to Halifax for just £5 this Sunday.

The coach will pick up at Mount Pleasant (4pm), Branch Road, Batley, at 4.15pm and Birstall Library at 4.30pm.

Supporters wishing to book a seat should contact Station Coaches on 01924 477230.

As part of a family fun day Halifax have planned, the home club are also offering a special deal on family tickets, which admit two adults and up to four Under-16s.

They have been reduced from £60 to £30 and are available on the day from the main entrance ticket office at The Shay on Sunday.

With the Tour de Yorkshire taking place, Bulldogs fans are advised that roads around the stadium will be busier than usual, while car parking near the ground will be limited.