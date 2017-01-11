Batley’s game against Bradford game is called off

Batley Bulldogs’ planned friendly against a Bradford Select team, scheduled for this Sunday, was called off on Wednesday afternoon.

Both parties had been working hard to ensure the game went ahead after the Bradford Bulls went into liquidation last week.

Batley had promised to donate a share of the gate receipts to Bradford’s unemployed players and staff but although several stumbling blocks appeared to have been overcome, plans for the game eventually fell through.

New Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin spent the last four years of his playing career at Bradford and went on to coach the club’s Under-19s before joining Batley in the close season.

Diskin remains close friends with a number of the Bradford squad and said: “Everyone sympathises with the Bradford players, myself in particular.

“There are some good people there and I still have a lot of friends and if we could have helped them in any way that would have been fantastic.”