Beevers stars in Victoria’s Continuation Cup triumph

BIRSTALL VICTORIA Under-15s won the Yorkshire Junior Continuation Cup last Saturday, defeating Fryston Warriors 34-4 at Featherstone Rovers.

Birstall dominated from the start and spent the majority of the first 30 minutes in Fryston’s half but great defence from the Warriors restricted them to a 12-0 lead at the interval.

MoM Joshua Beevers opened the scoring for the Vic with further tries from Kane Ellis and Reece Ripley extending the lead, with all the tries being unconverted.

Early in the second half Fryston took advantage of a Birstall knock-on 10 metres from their line to pull a try back but the Vic responded with two quick tries when captain Robson Stevens crashed over, followed soon after by a similar try from Leon Grayshon, both successfully converted by Harry Copley.

Fryston couldn’t get a foot hold in the game as every break they made was thwarted by excellent Vic defence.

As confidence grew, the Vic added further tries with Stevens and Ripley scoring a second each to ensure the cup returned to Birstall.

Birstall Vic: Josh Beevers, Will Naylor, Oliver Parry, Kane Ellis, Ryan Kitchen, Owen Beattie, Harry Copley, Leon Grayshon, Dylan Newsome, Reece Ripley, Sam Brackley, Robson Stevens, Nathan Crawshaw, Lewis Mulcahy, Sam Madden, Kian Richardson, Sean Lawes, Joe Bacon, David Wallbank.