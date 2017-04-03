Brave Bulldogs produce battling display in defeat at Hull KR

Batley Bulldogs produced a battling display but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 50-16 defeat away to Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR last Sunday.

Rovers made a blistering start and raced into an 18-0 lead inside the opening quarter.

Winger Ryan Shaw put Rovers ahead inside five minutes when the winger outpaced Bulldogs full-back Dave Scott on a 75 metre run to the line and Jamie Ellis converted.

Kieran Moss collected Batley’s kick off and fed Chris Clarkson, who in turn put Ben Cockayne away.

Cocayne slipped the ball back inside for Moss to round off a splendid 90 metre move with a try. Ellis added the conversion.

Batley created a couple of openings but it was the Robins who added a third try with Shaun Lunt sending Andrew Heffernan over from close range, with Ellis adding the goal to put the home side 18-0 up.

Coach Matt Diskin made a triple substitution with James Brown, Tom Lillycrop and Joe Chandler all introduced and they made an immediate impact.

Batley forced Rovers onto the back foot with a 40-20 kick and Brown sold a superb dummy, taking three defenders out of the game, as he grabbed a terrific individual try which Patch Walker improved.

Batley looked to attack again but Tom Holmes had a pass intercepted and Rovers quickly countered, resulting in Thomas Minns forcing his way over for a try which Ellis converted for a 24-6 lead which they held until half-time.

Shaw added his second try five minutes after the re-start as he gathered Liam Salter’s pass to cross in the corner and Ellis pulled his touchline conversion attempt wide.

Nick Scruton broke through and fed Salter, who beat a defender on the outside to score wide out and although Ellis was again off target with the conversion attempt, Hull KR were 32-6 ahead.

Lunt was held close to the line as Rovers attacked again but Jordan Abdull’s lovely delayed pass sent Clarkson over, with Ellis converting.

Rovers bagged a third try in 13 minutes when Salter was on the end of another good passing move to grab his second try, which Ellis goaled.

Hull KR were threatening to run away with the game but Batley bravely battled back in the latter stages and were rewarded with two tries of their own.

Dominic Brambani launched a high crossfield kick which winger Wayne Reittie plucked from the air to grab an unconverted try.

Soon after, Dane Manning collected a pass following a strong run by Tom Holmes to dive over, with Brambani converting.

It was Rovers who had the last word though as they took play close to the Bulldogs line and Lunt sent James Donaldson crashing over, with Ellis converting to bring up the half-century.