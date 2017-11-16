Bulldogs announce kit launch date

BATLEY BULLDOGS will launch their 2018 playing kit next Friday (November 24) in Ron’s Lounge at Mount Pleasant from 7.30pm.

The new home and away strips are again supplied by local manufacturers Ravensport.

Danny Maun is working hard to bring additional sponsors to the club and has helped obtain The Gables Cattery, of Batley, and Grassline Sports as shorts sponsors.

The Batley Independent Supporters Squadbuilder Association (BISSA) hold their annual meeting in Ron’s Lounge tonight (Thursday) from 7.15pm when any paid up member is welcome to attend.

The meeting will be followed by a social evening for all Bulldogs fans when head coach Matt Diskin will outline his plans for the 2018 season.

There is an entrance fee of £5 for the social evening, which includes pre-ordered hot food.

It is hoped that Keighley Cougars coach Craig Lingard will attend to talk about the Heritage project and this will be followed by a rugby league themed quiz set by Batley supporter John Virr.