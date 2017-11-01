Bulldogs begin new season with three away fixtures

Batley Bulldogs will begin the 2018 Kingstone Press Championship season with three consecutive away games.

Batley begin their campaign with a trip to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday February 4 and then face relegated Leigh Centurions before a third straight trip to Lancashire as they tackle Swinton Lions on February 18.

Batley’s first home game is against Barrow Raiders on Sunday February 25.

Bulldogs fans will be planning a historic trip to Canada as they face promoted Toronto Wolfpack but their venture abroad is not until Saturday July 14.

Batley face a home Good Friday derby against Dewsbury Rams (March 30), with their return trip to Tetley’s Stadium set for the penultimate weekend of the regular season (July 22).

The Heavy Woollen rivals will once again meet at this year’s Summer Bash in Blackpool with the sides bringing the curtain down on a full weekend of Championship games at the seaside resort on Sunday May 27 (kick off 5.30pm).

Batley end their regular season at home to Swinton on July 29 before the split for the Middle Eights and Championship Shield.

Batley Bulldogs 2018 Fixtures

Sunday, Feb 4: Rochdale Hornets A 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 11: Leigh Centurions A 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 18: Swinton Lions A 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 25: Barrow Raiders H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 4: Halifax RLFC H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 11: London Broncos A 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 25: Featherstone Rovers H 3.00pm

Friday, Mar 30: Dewsbury Rams H 3.00pm

Monday, Apr 2: Sheffield Eagles A 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 8: Toronto Wolfpack H 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 15: Toulouse Olympique H 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 29: Featherstone Rovers A 3.00pm

Sunday, May 6: Barrow Raiders A 3.00pm

Sunday, May 20: Rochdale Hornets H 3.00pm

Sunday, May 27: Dewsbury Rams N 5.30pm

Saturday, Jun 9: Toulouse Olympique A 3.30pm

Sunday, Jun 17: Sheffield Eagles H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jun 24: Halifax RLFC A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 1; London Broncos H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 8: Leigh Centurions H 3.00pm

Saturday, Jul 14: Toronto Wolfpack A 4.30pm

Sunday, Jul 22: Dewsbury Rams A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 29: Swinton Lions H 3.00pm