Bulldogs begin new season with three away fixtures

Batley Bulldogs will begin the 2018 Kingstone Press Championship season with three consecutive away games.
Batley begin their campaign with a trip to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday February 4 and then face relegated Leigh Centurions before a third straight trip to Lancashire as they tackle Swinton Lions on February 18.
Batley’s first home game is against Barrow Raiders on Sunday February 25.
Bulldogs fans will be planning a historic trip to Canada as they face promoted Toronto Wolfpack but their venture abroad is not until Saturday July 14.
Batley face a home Good Friday derby against Dewsbury Rams (March 30), with their return trip to Tetley’s Stadium set for the penultimate weekend of the regular season (July 22).
The Heavy Woollen rivals will once again meet at this year’s Summer Bash in Blackpool with the sides bringing the curtain down on a full weekend of Championship games at the seaside resort on Sunday May 27 (kick off 5.30pm).
Batley end their regular season at home to Swinton on July 29 before the split for the Middle Eights and Championship Shield.
Batley Bulldogs 2018 Fixtures
Sunday, Feb 4: Rochdale Hornets A 3.00pm
Sunday, Feb 11: Leigh Centurions A 3.00pm
Sunday, Feb 18: Swinton Lions A 3.00pm
Sunday, Feb 25: Barrow Raiders H 3.00pm
Sunday, Mar 4: Halifax RLFC H 3.00pm
Sunday, Mar 11: London Broncos A 3.00pm
Sunday, Mar 25: Featherstone Rovers H 3.00pm
Friday, Mar 30: Dewsbury Rams H 3.00pm
Monday, Apr 2: Sheffield Eagles A 3.00pm
Sunday, Apr 8: Toronto Wolfpack H 3.00pm
Sunday, Apr 15: Toulouse Olympique H 3.00pm
Sunday, Apr 29: Featherstone Rovers A 3.00pm
Sunday, May 6: Barrow Raiders A 3.00pm
Sunday, May 20: Rochdale Hornets H 3.00pm
Sunday, May 27: Dewsbury Rams N 5.30pm
Saturday, Jun 9: Toulouse Olympique A 3.30pm
Sunday, Jun 17: Sheffield Eagles H 3.00pm
Sunday, Jun 24: Halifax RLFC A 3.00pm
Sunday, Jul 1; London Broncos H 3.00pm
Sunday, Jul 8: Leigh Centurions H 3.00pm
Saturday, Jul 14: Toronto Wolfpack A 4.30pm
Sunday, Jul 22: Dewsbury Rams A 3.00pm
Sunday, Jul 29: Swinton Lions H 3.00pm
