Bulldogs bid for Eagles double

Batley Bulldogs will aim to complete a Kingstone Press Championship double over Sheffield Eagles when they meet at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday.

Batley secured an impressive 54-10 win when the sides met at Olympic Legacy Park in February and the Bulldogs know another victory should be enough to see them leapfrog the Eagles into sixth place.

The sides have won four games each of the last eight meetings, with Sheffield scoring 28 tries to Batley’s 27, which suggests a close game is in prospect.

Batley are 11 points outside the top four with six matches of the regular season remaining but they will look to hit form and pick up as many points going into the Championship Shield format.

Sides who will compete in the Shield will carry their points forward into the latter part of the season.

Sheffield suffered a 54-0 hammering to Halifax last Sunday having won three of their previous four games and both are likely to be involved in the Shield after the split.