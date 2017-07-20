Bulldogs duo free to face Broncos

BATLEY duo James Davey and James Brown are free to play in the Bulldogs’ final game of the regular Kingstone Press Championship season following an RFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The pair had entered early guilty pleas to the charges of dangerous throws in the derby clash against Dewsbury Rams a fortnight ago and avoided suspensions, allowing them to make the trip to London.

Batley head to the capital in decent form having won four of their last five matches to all but clinch sixth place before the Championship splits after this weekend’s rounds.

London have already clinched second spot while Batley can not finish higher than sixth but they will be aiming to sign off the first part of the season on a high before launching an assault on the Championship Shield.

Batley’s Shield fixtures will be released after this weekend’s matches but the club have requested a home fixture for August 2o, which will form part of their popular Pink Weekend, to raise money for cancer charities.

There are seats available on the Bulldogs Supporters Club coach to London, which leaves Birstall Library at 9am, Branch Road 9.15am and the club at 9.30am. The cost is £25 for adults and £20 for children. To book contact Station Coaches on 01924 477230.