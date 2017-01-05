Bulldogs head for Dales trip

Batley Bulldogs will continue their pre-season preparations with a team bonding trip to the Yorkshire Dales this weekend.

Matt Diskin and his squad will head to Ribblesdale, near Whernside, where a number of problem solving tasks are planned.

Diskin said: “There will be nothing crazy, the idea is to bring the lads together with team building exercises and we will be also goal setting.

“We gave the team some time off after Boxing Day but they are back in training and nobody has reported any injuries, they have all come back fit and healthy.”

The Bulldogs Supporters Club, which provide coaches to aways games, have provided sponsorship to help fund the Bulldogs team bonding trip.

Season tickets remain on sale at the club priced £190 for adults and £130 concessions.

Batley have also reported that over 250 free junior season tickets have been handed out.

The can be obtained from the club but all Under-16s must provide a passport photo.