Bulldogs offer free admission for Eagles

BATLEY BULLDOGS are offering free admission for fans when they take on Sheffield Eagles in the Kingstone Press Championship at Mount Pleasant on June 18.

The Bulldogs are encouraging the whole community to attend the game as part of the Great Get Together weekend, which will see a number of events taking place across the district in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who was murdered 12 months ago.

There will be pre-match entertainment from 1pm before the Sheffield game and there will be a cheerleading display at half-time, with the gates thrown open for anyone wishing to attend.

The Bulldogs Supporters Club coach to Swinton on Sunday leaves the club at 12.30pm, Batley Branch Road at 12.45pm and Birstall Library at 1pm.

The cost is £12 for adults and £8 for juniors and places can be booked direct with Station Coaches by calling 01924 477230.