Bulldogs set for kids activities during half-term

BATLEY BULLDOGS will stage a half-term kids activity camp during next week’s school holidays.

The camp is aimed at primary school aged children and runs from Monday October 23 to Friday October 27 (between 8am and 3pm each day) at the club’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The cost is £12.50 per day and includes breakfast club and all activities, with booking essential through Bulldogs’ community manager Jon Humpleby on 07808 055022.

Bulldogs mascot Battler attended an orienteering event organised by the North Kirklees Schools Sports Partnership.

Battler and Bulldogs community staff, pictured above, were on hand to motivate pupils from local schools to get active in the outdoors and presented a trophy to the winning school.