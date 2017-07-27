Bulldogs suffer heavy defeat at red hot Broncos

Batley Bulldogs slipped to a 58-4 defeat away to London Broncos in their final game of the regular Kingstone Press Championship season as the home side ran in 10 tries.

Batley end the regular season in sixth place and will now target an assault on the Championship Shield when the middle eights stage of the competition begins next weekend.

Welsh international winger Elliot Kear got the home side off to a strong start, stepping inside his opposite number to speed over the line and Jarrod Sammut landed the first of his nine conversions.

Batley kept the Broncos at bay for the next 20 minutes, while also showing promising signs when in possession, forcing a succession of repeat sets close to the line, but the London defence remained solid.

Batley’s best chance saw Dominic Brambani set up an attack with a long kick downfield but Alex Bretherton lost possession when attempting to drive over the line.

Having weathered the storm, London capitalised when Michael Channing broke Batley’s line and managed to get over to plant the ball down despite the attention of several defenders.

Channing set up another London attack with a long break upfield and Kear was on hand to produce some neat footwork to nip over for his second try.

Two further Sammut conversions saw the Broncos into an 18-0 half-time lead.

Batley made the worst possible start to the second half when they knocked on at the kick off and from the resulting scrum, Api crossed for London’s fourth try and Sammut duly added the extras.

London clocked into gear and added another 10 points in the next seven minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Kear sped over the line to complete his hat trick before clever footwork from Rhys Williams saw him dance over, with another Sammut goal stretching the lead to 34-0.

Batley were reduced to 12 men when Jason Crookes was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle.

London took advantage with Junior Roqica scoring just 30 seconds after coming off the bench and Sammut was again on target with the conversion.

Batley responded with James Brown grabbing a consolation try after 57 minutes but Cain Southernwood was unable to add the conversion.

That was as good as it got for Batley as London added a further three converted tries in the final 14 minutes.

London took play close to the Batley line and Pewhairangi forced his way over for a second try.

Rhys Williams showed his pace to storm away for a try and Davis was then on the end of a neat passing move to grab the final try five minutes from full-time, with Sammut adding both conversions to cap the home side’s comprehensive win.