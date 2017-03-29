Bulldogs supporter bus details for Hull KR trip

TWO Batley Bulldogs supporters coaches are running to Sunday’s clash at unbeaten Championship leaders Hull KR.

The Battle Bus official supporters club coach departs Mount Pleasant at noon, Branch Road, Batley, 12.15pm and Birstall Library at 12.30pm.

The cost is £12 adults, £8 children, with bookings taken direct from Station Coaches on 01924 477230.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach leaves the Woodman pub in Batley Carr at 11.30am.

The cost is £12 for members and £14 non members and supporters can book by contacting Mick Binks on 07581 158177.

Bulldogs fans will be accommodated in the Colin Hutton North Stand at KCOM Craven Park.

Tickets brought in advance are priced £20 adults, £14 for 19 to 21 year olds, £10 12 to 18 year-olds and £8 five to 11 year-olds, with under-fives admitted free.

Those prices rise to £23 for adults, £16 for 19 to 21 year-olds and £10 for all under-18s if brought on the day of the game.