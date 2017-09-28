Campbell return delights Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs have begun their recruiting process for 2018 with fans favourite Johnny Campbell returning to Mount Pleasant following a two year spell at Bradford Bulls.

Campbell made 126 appearances for Batley between 2009 and 2015 scoring 61 tries.

The full-back or winger suffered a horrendous broken leg at the end of the 2015 season, which restricted him to just three appearances in his first year with the Bulls.

Former Thornhill Trojans amateur Campbell played 16 times as the Bulls were relegated from the Kingstone Press Championship this season.

He will now return to the Bulldogs as Matt Diskin begins to build towards next season.

Batley’s campaign ended last Sunday when they suffered a 28-26 defeat at home to Sheffield Eagles in the Championship semi-final.

The Bulldogs fought back from 28-10 down to come within a whisker of pulling off victory, which would have set up a Shield final trip to Toulouse this weekend.

Despite the disappointment of their semi-final defeat, thoughts are already turning to next season and Batley have also signed highly rated prop forward Michael Ward from Oldham, where he has made 156 appearances and scored 36 tries since 2011.