Celtic youngsters hit form and secure double success

Dewsbury Celtic Under-15s returned from a week off to maintain their winning run as they earned a 32-22 victory away to West Leeds.

West Leeds were a strong side but top tackler Cameron Parker led from the from the front to deny them.

Celtic took an early lead through Tynan Moses plus a fantastic solo effort from second rower Robert Butler but West Leeds fought back to level matters at half-time.

The second half started with a strong Leeds attack but Celtic’s defence had the upper hand.

Celtic scored a further four tries from utility player Moses, while Gabriel Croft also crossed to seal the win.

Dewsbury Celtic Under-16s secured a 30-14 win over Upton in Yorkshire Junior League Division Two.

Celtic were determined to avenge their defeat away to Upton in the reverse fixture a few weeks ago when they visited Crow Nest Park last Sunday.

Celtic scored in the first minute when winger Ryan Birch crossed in the corner and Charlie Heaton converted and their good start continued with an unconverted try from Conor Appleyard as they led 10-0.

Upton replied with a converted try but Marley Gooch scored Celtic’s third try, which Heaton converted.

Upton battled back and scored a try on the stroke of half-time to reduce the arrears to 16-10.

Appleyard extended the lead with his second try soon after the break but a determined Upton kept in touch with a try five minutes later.

Celtic grabbed two late tries from Alex Wightman and Kieran McFall as they put pay to an Upton comeback.

Heaton converted McFall’s excellent effort to seal a deserved victory.

There were some strong carries from Ethan O’Hanlon, Joel Russell and Appleyard throughout the game, while Liam Metcalf put in an excellent performance in the front row and was awarded MoM.

Celtic Under-16s entertain Ovenden in the Yorkshire Juniors Continuation Cup this Sunday, with kick off to be confirmed.