Club’s charity fundraising tops £51,000 after terrific effort by Bulldogs family

Batley Bulldogs pride themselves on being a family club and one aspect which often goes under the radar is their fundraising efforts.

Over the last four years, Batley have raised a staggering £51,000 for breast cancer charities, with their Pink Weekend growing in popularity year by year.

Kevin Nicholas’s wife, Beverley, came up with the idea having watched the Glenn McGrath Foundation run a similar event at the Sydney Cricket Test each year.

Mr Nicholas said: “Beverley got the idea from the Australian cricket and said why don’t we do something similar at Batley.

“We have run the Pink Weekend for the last four years and in that time we have raised £51,000, which considering we have gates of less than 1,000 is a fantastic effort by our supporters, sponsors and everyone involved in the club.

“This year’s Pink Weekend, ran alongside our walk to Wembley, which raised a combined total of £21,000 and everyone associated with the club can be proud of the achievements.

“Our aim is to create an atmosphere around the place with the ethics of a family club and I think we have achieved that over the years.

“Of all the people who have been involved with the club nobody has a bad word to say about Batley and that is something we are very proud of.”