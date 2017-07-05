Coach Diskin gives honest assessment after Batley’s defeat at Featherstone

BATLEY coach Matt Diskin was unhappy with the display of referee Jonathan Roberts as his side slipped to defeat at Featherstone last Sunday.

Mr Roberts awarded 33 penalties, 17-16 in favour of the home side, and sent three players to the sin-bin during the second half including Dane Manning and Tom Lillycrop of the Bulldogs.

Speaking after the match, Diskin said: “It was a very poorly officiated game.

“I don’t think either coach will have been happy with that referee’s performance. I thought it was terrible. It was a very ill disciplined game but also very poorly officiated.”

Batley only trailed 16-10 at half-time and scored soon after the break only for Featherstone to pull clear as they ran in 26 unanswered points to end the Bulldogs recent good run.

Diskin gave an honest assessment of Batley’s display, adding: “In the first-half I thought we played well. We were starved of possession for the early part of the game and Featherstone were really clinical.

“They got a dubious penalty try and a couple of close range tries.

“The majority of tries we conceded were in or around the ruck or goalline which is frustrating because you don’t feel the opposition has earned them with good play or anything else.

“It’s more lapse of concentration and lapse of discipline on our part to switch off and allow that to happen.”

“We lost our composure for a variety of different reasons I need to address as a coach. We had a prime opportunity to score and didn’t take advantage of it.

“I don’t think Featherstone dominated us in the forwards if I’m honest.

“I thought Taulapapa dominated us. He changed the game. I thought he carried really strongly and we struggled to handle him. He set a platform for their forwards.

“The Featherstone forwards I don’t think at any point in the game dominated but we got dominated by Taulapapa and he changed the game for Featherstone.

“We had a little slip up in the second-half. The first 40 minutes I was happy with.

“I thought we were in a good position. We were riding some momentum going into the second-half and we scored first in the second period as well and then we just imploded. There was a lack of composure.

Defeat leaves Batley sixth in the table with three games of the regular season remaining,