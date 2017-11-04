Connor wins prestigious Mick Sullivan accolade

Shaw Cross player Connor Bailey was the recipient of the prestigious Mick Sullivan Award for sporting achievement last Saturday.

Connor, who has now joined Wakefield Trinity from the Sharks Under-16s, finished with over 200 points last season and was selected for the England youth squad.

Mick Sullivan’s daughter, Michelle, presented the award and said how proud she was that the club where her father had started his amazing career would keep him in memory with the annual award.

Michelle went on to add her best wishes to Connor for his career in the game and was looking forward to watching his development in the coming years.

Shaw Cross chairman Chris Smith said: “Connor was nominated by the junior committee for his outstanding attitude, his team had several talented candidates many who are also going on to Super League clubs.

“The side won the league championship and we wish Connor and his former team mates the best of luck for the future.”