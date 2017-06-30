Dewsbury Celtic edge high scoring contest to seal first win in nine outings

DEWSBURY CELTIC recorded their first win in nine National Conference League Division Three outings last Saturday when they beat Rylands Sharks 44-36.

Celtic led 24-4 at the break but were then pegged back to 36-30 with 10 minutes remaining, as Rylands gave them a scare, but the visitors sealed victory with a late try by Danny Crabtree and the last two of Dom Senior’s four goals.

James Jones completed an end to end game with a late consolation score for Rylands and Chris Forster landed his fourth conversion but it wasn’t enough to prevent Celtic leaving with victory.

Pat Foulstone scored two tries and two goals for the visitors, while Nathan Waring, George Senior, Josh West, Liam Walmsley and Danny Thomas also crossed.

Brad McAlpine bagged a brace for the Sharks, with Matty Wilson, Tyler Whittaker, Nick Braide and Aaron Holliday their other scorers.

Victory saw Celtic move above Stanley Rangers on points difference, and they are now two points behind Waterhead Warriors, who lie just outside the bottom three.

Celtic face a tough trip to Gateshead Storm this Saturday and they can do Dewsbury Moor a favour if they can earn a win.

Gateshead lie fourth and are one of three sides level on 18 points, two ahead of Moor.

With the Maroons travelling to third placed Stanningley it could be a key afternoon in the play-off places.

Shaw Cross Sharks also face a crucial game in their quest to reach the Division One play-offs.

Last week’s win over Normanton leaves them seventh in the table, two points behind York Acorn and three adrift of Castleford Lock Lane, who they visit on Saturday.

Thornhill Trojans lie third in Division Two following their 46-16 victory over Bradford Dudley Hill last week.

They are level on 18 points with second placed East Leeds and just a point behind leaders Oulton Raiders.

They entertain ninth placed Leigh East on Saturday looking to keep pressure on the front runners.