Dewsbury Moor move second after impressive Woolston win

Dewsbury Moor produced some entertaining rugby to run out 34-6 winners over Woolston Rovers in National Conference Division Three last Saturday.

The Warrington side had secured a top four finish in the previous two seasons and Moor expected a tough encounter in front of a large home crowd.

Moor got off to a flying start when George Croisdale powered through his opposite centre for an early try.

Jacob Flathers missed the conversion but Moor came again and half-back Aiden Ineson stepped passed three defenders to score wide on the left.

Flathers found his range to land the goal and Moor led 10-0 after 10 minutes.

Moor continued to press and added two further tries before half-time as Croisdale added his second before good work by James Delaney and Ineson put Luke Adamson over and Flathers added both goals.

Woolston hit back when a high kick into the sun was lost by the Moor back three and the visitors claimed a soft converted try to trail 22-6 at the break.

Woolston had a sustained spell of pressure early in the second half but were unable to add to their score.

Jordan Foster supported a break by Flathers to score and get Moor back on track, with Flathers converting.

Pick of the tries came when influential hooker James Delaney chipped over the defence and re-gathered to race 30 metres before sending a long ball out to for left winger Max Vernon to score in the corner. Flathers added another terrific touchline conversion.

Man-of-the-match was Delaney, with Ineson collecting the players award, closely followed by Toby Richardson, Samme, Adamson and Jordan Foster, while there were key displays across the pitch.

The one downside to victory, which saw Moor move up to second place in the table, was the injury to unlucky Archie Bruce, who broke his collarbone for the second time in 12 months and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Dewsbury Moor turn their attentions to the BARLA National Cup on Saturday when they entertain Conference Division One high fliers Hunslet Parkside Club in the quarter-final, kick off 2pm.