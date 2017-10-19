Dewsbury Moor overcome Saints to set up Woolston play-off final

Dewsbury Moor set up a National Conference League Division Three play-off final against Woolston thanks to a 36-16 victory over Oldham St Annes last Saturday.

The Maroons went into the semi-final in confident mood having won their last 10 outings, a run which included beating all the top five around them.

The Maroons started brightly in front of the large crowd, putting the visitors under pressure from the off.

The early pressure paid off when Aiden Ineson utilised several dummy runners before sending strong running Toby Richardson powering over to the left of the posts. Ineson converted.

Moor attacked again but Ineson’s long pass wide to Croisdale was intercepted by the Oldham winger who raced 40 metres before being chased down by full-back Jordan Foster.

He was joined in the tackle by Ineson, who took his frustration out on the attacker, which earned Oldham a penalty and Ineson a yellow card.

From the resulting penalty Dominic Bryan scored and Michael Whitehead converted to level.

For the rest of the half it was all Moor with the pack pressing their dominance through Samme, Bruce and O’Brien and when coach Delaney introduced a fresh front row after 20 minutes the foundations were set.

The pressure told and Croisdale walked over untouched after a clever short ball from Pete Robinson before Richardson went over for his second with Moor again using their left side attack to do the damage.

Ineson converted and added a penalty, stretching the lead to 18-6 at half-time.

Oldham fought back with 10 unanswered points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and at 18-16 St Annes had their heads up.

A game-changing crunching tackle by Robinson and Samme dislodged the ball and from the resulting play, it was moved right and a great pass from Adamson saw Jacob Flathers go over in the corner. Ineson converted and Moor had an eight-point cushion.

The last 20 minutes was the Peter Robinson show as he made a break to put the supporting Jordan Foster between the posts before scoring the final try, both of which were converted by Ineson.

Robinson was MoM with fine performances across the field.

There will be a some tough choices for Delaney to make with Moor expecting to select from a fully-fit first team squad as players return from bans and injury for Saturday’s final against Woolston. The game kicks off at 2.30pm, with entrance £2.50 for adults, including a programme.