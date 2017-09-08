Dewsbury Moor secure seventh straight win to maintain promotion hopes

Dewsbury Moor secured a 40-24 victory over promotion rivals Eastmoor to pick up a seventh successive win, which moved them up to third place in National Conference League Division Three.

Moor led 22-0 late in the first half but Eastmoor battled back to lead by two points thanks to a Kevin Brown brace, a try and four goals by Adrian Mulcahy and a Michael Hoyle effort.

It was Moor who prevailed as they finished strongly and last two of Toby Richardson’s three tries together with a Braden Hunter effort saw them win.

Aiden Ineson completing a six-goal contribution, while Max Vernon (twice) and Luke Adamson had helped Moor into an early lead.

Moor will target an eighth straight win as they bid to keep the pressure on second placed Stanningley when they host Oldham St Annes on Saturday.

They trail Stanningley by two points with three games remaining and entertain Gateshead Storm on September 23 before finishing the regular season at home to Clock Face Miners on September 30.

Dewsbury Celtic surrendered an 18-0 lead last Thursday as they suffered a 36-24 defeat to Stanley Rangers.

Stanley ended a 14-match losing run and have moved level on six points with Celtic to the battle to avoid going through a re-election process at the end of the season.

Although Celtic built up a healthy lead, Sam Swire reduced the deficit to 18-4 at the break with Rangers’ opener.

The visitors went on to fight back as Lee Alderson scored a brace and further tries for Marcus Stock, Jack Ledger, Martin Holland and Joe Campbell, together with Danny Grice kicking four conversions, to seal their win.

James Walker crossed for Celtic in the closing seconds and Paul Foulstone added his fourth goal but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Foulstone had bagged a brace in the hosts’ strong start, with Dom Senior and Billy Yarrow also crossing.

Celtic’s Matt Ginnelly and Stanley’s Jordan Walker were sin-binned for punching and defeat leaves the Dewsbury side third bottom ahead of Saturday’s trip to Clock Face Miners.