Dewsbury Moor Under-12s faced a strong Silsden Storm in only their third competitive match of the season.

Silsden started brightly and scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes but Moor were undeterred and fought back to seal a 24-20 victory.

Henry Davies scored a brace of tries, while John Douglas, Toby Williams and Joe Berry also crossed in an impressive Moor display.

Berry also added two crucial conversions as Moor secured a hard-fought win over a determined Silsden outfit.