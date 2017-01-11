Dewsbury Moor U15s book place in Yorkshire Cup final

Dewsbury Moor Under-15s secured a place in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final beating Drighlington 24-6.

Moor now meet Skirlaugh in the final at Featherstone Rovers on February 4.

It proved a tough encounter, as both sides gave it their all, with Moor soaking up early pressure before Taylor Franklin’s clever kick saw Llewelyn score the opening try which Brad Graham converted.

Strong drives from forwards Brooks, Inwood, Berry and O’Neil put Moor on the front foot and lively half back Diskin made a 30 metre break and produced a well-timed pass to Charlesworth, who beat the last two defenders to score, with Graham again converting.

Inwood, Graham, Hirst and Scriven led Moor’s defensive effort and although Driglington’s kicking game was good, wingers Jacob White and Jake Wilson coped well under pressure.

Parents MoM Graham made a break before Taylor dummied his way over to score a great individual try, which Graham again improved.

Moor’s discipline then let them down and consecutive penalties gave Drighlington good field position, which allowed them to pull a try back before half-time. The second half saw defences on top with only one try being scored by Charlesworth, again from an attacking kick by opposition MoM Franklin, with Graham landing his fourth goal.

Drig put Moor under sustained pressure but again good defence from Starkey, O’Neil, Inwood and Adam Kirby kept the line intact as they booked a final place.