Diskin calls for Bulldogs response

Batley Bulldogs will bid to address their dip in form when they welcome high flying Toulouse Olympique to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

The Bulldogs suffered a sixth defeat in seven outings at last Sunday’s Summer Bash when they surrendered a 12-4 lead to lose 13-12 against a Dewsbury side who lie second-bottom in the Kingstone Press Championship.

Defeat leaves Batley seventh in the table and coach Matt Diskin is aware his side needs to improve if they are to turn things round.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat, Diskin said: “We were our own worst enemies (against Dewsbury). We scored three tries but didn’t kick any goals.

“We outscored them but they outmuscled us, slowed the tempo down and we fell into that lull.

“The game had no energy and no spark and if I was a paying supporter I would have been massively disappointed.”

Toulouse earned a 32-22 victory over Halifax at the Summer Bash and are second in the Championship as one of three sides level on 22 points.

Toulouse defeated Batley 44-6 in their opening Championship game but the Bulldogs earned quick revenge in returning to France to record a 34-16 win in the Challenge Cup in one of their best displays of the season.