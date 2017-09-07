Diskin delight at Batley defence

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was delighted with his side’s defensive effort as they nilled Dewsbury Rams on their way to a 38-0 victory in the Kingstone Press Championship Shield last Sunday.

It was the first time under Diskin’s reign that Batley had prevented a side from scoring and came against a Dewsbury side who had won five of their previous six outings.

Diskin praised the defensive effort, as Batley secured a home semi-final in the Shield play-offs, saying: “Defensively we were outstanding. We have had a couple of 40-minute ones, but it was the first time we’ve kept a totally clean sheet and it was well-deserved. The zero was a massive reward.

“Dewsbury had quite a bit of sustained pressure at times, but the boys worked hard for each other.

“They worked our systems well and when they came out of structure they covered for each other and worked hard for each other.”

Batley travel to Shield group winners Toulouse on Saturday and could face a fifth trip to France of the season if both reach the Shield final.

Cain Southernwood suffered an elbow injury, while Patch Walker sustained knee ligament damage and both are rated as doubtful to make the trip to France, which could force Batley into a makeshift half-back partnership.