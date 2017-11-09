Diskin to speak at Bulldogs fans meeting

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Matt Diskin will address supporters at a social evening on Thursday November 16 in the Ron Earnshaw Lounge at Mount Pleasant (start 8pm).

Diskin will discuss his thoughts on last season and outline his plans for 2018, while Keighley Cougars coach Craig Lingard also hopes to attend to talk about the Heritage project.

The talks will be followed by a rugby league themed quiz set by Bulldogs fan John Virr.

The social evening is open to all Bulldogs supporters and the entrance fee of £5 includes hot food, comprising of meat and potato pie and peas, chicken curry and rice or a vegetarian option, which must be ordered in advance.

Tony Hannon, author of The Underdogs book, based on Batley’s 2016 season, will be signing copies of his book, while kit supplier Ravensport will have items of last year’s stock for sale on the evening.

The social evening will immediately follow the Batley Independent Supporters Squadbuilder Association (BISSA) annual meeting, at 7.15pm.

All BISSA members are welcome to the meeting when balance sheets will be available and a complimentary drink given to those attending.

Bookings for the social evening can be made by contacting Colin Bottomley on 07864 878999.