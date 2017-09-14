Double injury blow for Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs suffered a double injury blow during last weekend’s trip to Toulouse Olympique with Tom Lillycrop and Brad Day facing spells on the sideline.

Lillycrop suffered a broken collarbone and was treated in France before returning on Sunday but his season is now over. He will miss Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship Shield clash at home to Sheffield plus the semi-final against the Eagles and a potential final return to Toulouse if the Bulldogs are successful.

Day is undergoing tests to discover the severity of a torn hamstring but his season could also be over.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was left to contemplate a gruelling weekend in France but is confident his side can still win the Shield, saying: “It was a tough day at the office but there was plenty of effort.

“The boys tried really hard and for long periods we matched them. We defended really well for four or five plays, then expected a kick and the players switched off and they scored on the final play.

“That happened numerous times, just lapses in concentration.

“I am not worried about it. We have two big games coming up against Sheffield Eagles and if we win those and end up back in Toulouse for the final I am confident we can go there and do a job.”