Enjoy a pint on Bulldogs at semi-final

BATLEY BULLDOGS season ticket holders can enjoy a free pint on the club at Sunday’s Championship Shield semi-final against Sheffield Eagles.

Batley offered free admission to all spectators when they played Sheffield in June to mark the anniversary of the death of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Season ticket holders can now redeem their Sheffield Eagles season ticket voucher for a free pint, a soft drink or a hot drink on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are also offering a deal for corporate hospitality before Sunday’s Shield semi-final in the Bryan Cooney for a cost of £10 (plus admission fee) to season ticket holders, war chest members and BISSA members.

Supporters can enjoy a pre-match meal in the Cooney Suite but must book by tomorrow (Friday).

Places are on a first come first served basis due to limited availability and can be booked by contacting chairman Kevin Nicholas on 07831 230999 or reply to the email the club have sent out about the offer.

Batley have also announced details of their players presentation night, which will be held at Howley Hall Golf Club on Wednesday October 4 (start 7pm).

There will be a set three course meal prior to the presentation but places are limited and tickets are priced £20.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Paul Harrison on 07870 851 555 or email paulharrison@batleybulldogs.co.uk to book.