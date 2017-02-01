Free junior season tickets top 500 mark at Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs have handed out more than 500 junior season tickets with the Kingstone Press Championship kick off just two days away.

Batley’s match in Toulouse on Saturday is the opening game of the new campaign, while the Bulldogs’ first home game is against West Yorkshire neighbours Halifax on Sunday February 12.

The Bulldogs community team have been handing out free junior passes to schools and local amateur clubs in a bid to boost their young fan base, with Leeds Beckett University student Rachel Dolphin assisting as part of her work placement with the club as she studies a Sports Business Management Course.

Junior season ticket holders have already topped 500 with the number set to grow before the first home game.

Anyone wanting further information on how to obtain a junior season ticket can contact Jon Humpleby jon@batleybulldogs.co.u k or call 07808 055022.