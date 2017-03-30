Gledhill brothers make big impact as Thornhill win to move second

Thornhill Trojans put the previous week’s disappointing defeat to Saddleworth Rangers firmly behind them with a confidence boosting 54-10 victory away to Salford City Roosters last Saturday.

Without ever really getting into top gear, the Trojans put their hosts to the sword with this ruthless performance which saw them climb to second place in National Conference Division Two.

The Trojans included three Gledhill brothers in the team for the first time and they made a huge impression.

Will Gledhill scored two tries on his debut for the club, with Jack Gledhill also scoring a brace and Tom Gledhill picking up a try.

The foundation for victory was a brilliant attacking performance from full-back James Craven, who was in fine form, not only creating tries for his team mates with his runs but also scoring a couple himself as a result of solid support play.

The Trojans tested Salford from the off with winger Joss Ratcliffe producing telling runs.

This good opening eventually paid off for Ratcliffe when Craven broke from a scrum and linked with George Woodcock, who in turn put the winger over for a try. Woodcock converted.

Scott Dyson went close to scoring but was awarded a penalty close to the try line.

The ball was quickly worked wide to create an overlap for Craven to score, with Woodcock converting.

Good handling saw the ball travel along the attacking line and Will Gledhill sent out a brilliant pass which put Jack Gledhill over for a try in the corner. Woodcock converted.

Andrew Lambert looked to have scored but the referee called him back for a forward pass.

Salford refused to give in and scored a try of their own after Thornhill made a mess of trying to clear a high kick.

To the amazement of Thornhill’s travelling support the ball was left to bounce in the in-goal area and Paul Morgan pounced for an unconverted try.

Thornhill virtually wrapped up the victory with two Will Gledhill tries before half-time.

Sustained pressure resulted in Will Gledhill running onto a pass to force his way over for an unconverted try.

Thornhill repeated this attacking formation and Will Geldhill ploughed over for his second try to put them 26-4 ahead.

Thornhill were ruthless in the second half and good handling allowed Joss Ratcliffe to plough over in the corner.

Tom Gledhill crashed over for a try between the posts and Woodcock converted as the Trojans began to eye the half century.

Salford made it clear that the Trojans wouldn’t have it all their own way and another kick caught Thornhill napping as the ball bounced up to gift Morgan his second try of the game. Bradley White converted.

Thornhill turned the screw in the final 20 minutes to wrap up victory.

Jack Gledhill went over for his second try after an attack down the wing, with Woodcock converting.

Craven then made good ground for the Trojans and found Jake Wilson in support and he in turn sent out a pass which put Andrew Lambert romping over with Woodcock converting.

Liam Morley then broke clear to send Craven over for the final try with Woodcock’s goal wrapping up victory to send the Trojans home in good spirits.

Thornhill make the short trip to Drighlington on Saturday (2.30pm) with the home side having earned their first win of the season last week, defeating Bradford Dudley Hill 24-14.