Hemingway returns to Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS have confirmed that hooker or half-back Tom Hemingway will return to the club in 2018.

Hemingway, pictured above, was part of Batley’s Championship Grand Final squad of 2013, during which he featured 21 times for the Bulldogs.

Hemingway moved across the valley in 2014 and has spent the last four seasons with Dewsbury Rams, during which time he has played 56 games.

He returns to the Bulldogs next season as Matt Diskin’s squad continues to take shape and his first game back at Batley could be the Boxing Day challenge game against Dewsbury.

Hemingway joins 22-year-old prop forward Tommy Holland at the Bulldogs after he signed from Whitehaven.