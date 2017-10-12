Holland is latest Bulldogs recruit

BATLEY BULLDOGS have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old prop forward Tommy Holland from Whitehaven.

Holland featured 28 times for the Cumbrians last season and scored seven tries as Haven came within one match of winning promotion to the Kingstone Press Championship.

Holland stands at 6ft 4in tall and is sure to add strength to an already powerful Batley pack in 2018.

Strong running back rower Dane Manning scooped the coveted Bulldogs players’ player of the year award at last week’s presentation evening held at a packed out Howley Hall Golf Club.

Manning was a revelation for Batley last season, playing 31 times and scoring nine tries following his switch from Championship rivals Halifax.

Scottish international full-back Dave Scott picked up three awards and he added the Bulldogs Forum and coaches player of the year to the Supporters Club award he collected last week, as revealed in the Batley News, while winger Wayne Reittie was confirmed as the leading try scorer with 21.

Scott was yesterday afternoon (Wenesday) named in Scotland’s 24-man squad who will play in the 2017 World Cup.

Coach Steve McCormack has retained the core of the Scotland side that reached the 2013 World Cup quarter-finals, won the 2014 European Championships and held New Zealand to a draw in the Four Nations last autumn.

Among them are Ben Kavanagh and Danny Addy from promoted Championship side Hull KR, London Broncos’ centre Ben Hellewell and experienced Batley full-back Scott, who started playing league at Easterhouse Panthers.

The BISSA Award for outstanding service to the club went to hard working kit man Jonny Hooley, while the Clubman of the Year award was given jointly to Stan and Ann Whitaker, of Morley Waste Traders, for their exceptional support of the Bulldogs over the past seven years.