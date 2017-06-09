Hunslet RLFC sign Batley Bulldogs winger on loan

Hunslet RLFC have signed winger Michael Hayward from Batley Bulldogs on a month’s loan deal.

Hayward 28, has made 11 appearances for the Bulldogs this season, scoring six tries.

He joined Batley at the start of the 2016 season from Castleford Lock Lane, following a spell in Italy playing rugby union.

Hunslet’s director of rugby Darren Williams said: “Gary [Thornton] wanted to increase competition in our outside backs following Gavin Duffy’s departure due to work commitments.

“We have also just been informed that Marcus Webb has been selected to tour Australia in July with the Welsh Students so he will also be unavailable.”

Williams added: “We spoke to Michael at the end of the 2016 season but he decided to stay at Batley who gave him the opportunity to turn professional.

“He’s athletic with pace to burn. He will come into consideration for this Sunday’s home game with York City Knights.”