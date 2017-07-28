Ineson leads way as Dewsbury Moor romp to emphatic victory

Aiden Ineson scored a personal tally of 33 points as Dewsbury Moor romped to a 65-6 victory over Ryland Sharks to boost their hopes of reaching the National Conference League Division Three play-offs.

Ryland Sharks arrived at Heckmondwike Road having won the last three meetings between the sides but Moor were confident of turning that statistic on its head.

The game started quickly and was played at a pace that lasted throughout.

Moor were still missing a few first team regulars but they started well, building pressure and subsequently the better field positions.

Jamie Samme bust the defensive line, something he has done regularly this season, and managed to sneak the ball out to Bartley O’Brien despite the attention of three tacklers.

O’Brien took the full back head on and powered over from short range for the opening try after 15 minutes and Ineson landed his first conversion.

Tries came thick and fast as the experienced Rylands team didn’t seem to be able to find the answers and Toby Richardson, Dominc Horn and Cameron Bruce all joined Samme in rampaging through the Sharks’ defence.

Ineson was next over the line, scoring the first of his hat-trick on 20 minutes with further tries following from Jordan Foster, a second from Ineson, Dominc Horn and Richardson.

Ineson converted four of the five tries, giving Moor a commanding 34-0 interval lead.

After that 20 minute blitz the game was over as a contest and other than an early visit into the Moor half which saw Rylands pick up a fortunate converted try, the Sharks never looked like scoring again.

Jacob Crosswell, Cameron Bruce, Luke Adamson and George Croisdale scored second half tries, with Ineson completing his hat-trick and landing another five goals to stretch the lead to 64-6.

Ineson also landed a cheeky drop goal in the final minutes to end with a personal tally of 33 points.

Moor looked back to their best after mid season injuries and absentees threatened to de-rail their promotion bid.

The fresh impetus of James Delaney as coach and a renewed vigour shone through the ranks with unblemished performances across the field that made a very good Rylands team look less than average.

Moor will bid to build on their last two victories and go on an extended unbeaten run.

If they can field a settled team, the indicators are they can with a visit to bottom of the league Waterhead next up followed by a home game against Stanley Rangers. That leads them nicely into the big Dewsbury derby at neighbours Celtic in three weeks’ time.

New coach Delaney stated he was happy with performance especially the team spirit and attitude shown, he was keen to point out performances of the back three of Foster, Vernon and Flathers but especially full-back Jordan Foster who has been consistent form all year.

It seems also that Delaney’s decision to promote James Eatherley to captain was a masterstroke as he led the team superbly.

Victory leaves Moor move fifth in the Conference Division Thre table, two points above Woolston Rovers having played a game more.