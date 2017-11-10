League title delight for Birstall Vic U15s

Birstall Victoria U15s were crowned Yorkshire Junior League Division Three champions after winning their final game of the season 42-6 against Hull rivals Cottingham Tigers.
Birstall MoM Kane Ellis scored a hat-trick, while other tries came from Robson Stevens (two), Ryan Kitchen and Kian Richardson, with Copley landing all seven conversions.
The league title capped a fantastic season for the Birstall team, pictured above, who also won the Yorkshire Junior League Continuation Cup in July.
