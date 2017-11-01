Lottery boost for Bulldogs community projects

Batley Bulldogs have introduced two part-time community engagement officers thanks to funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

Sharaz Ajmal and Jon Humpleby are taking on the roles employed by Batley Sporting Charitable Trust, the official charity of the Bulldogs.

The aim of the project is to work with individuals and groups in Batley and Birstall to help build better and stronger communities.

Humpleby has been working as community manager at the Bulldogs for two years and Sharaz, who is also head coach of Dewsbury Moor Under-12s, joined the club in August.

Sharaz said: “I am really pleased and excited to be given this opportunity to work with a commmunity and club with so much diversity and heritage and am looking forward, with Jon, to working with the Batley and Birstal communities.”

Jon added: “The support of the National Lottery has given our community engagement a big boost.

“We have already started some exciting projects and worked with some great people in the community and are looking forward to the making a positive difference over the next three years.”