Mirfield Stags appoint Muff as new coach

MIRFIELD Stags have appointmented Alex Muff as the club’s new head coach, with Craig Young joining him as part of a new-look coaching team for 2017.

The pair are joined by team managers Kryss Tominay and Sean Hayden, with Donny Robertson continuing in his role as head physio.

Muff is a former Barrow Raiders and Batley Bulldogs player, who has held coaching roles with Brighouse Rangers and Lindley Swifts.

He featured as a Stags player last term and is now looking to the club’s coaching ranks, alongside Young.

Muff said: “We are really excited about the season ahead and cannot wait to get started.

“I came to the club last summer and began playing and the opportunity to coach the Stags, alongside Craig, is something we were keen to take up.

“We have enjoyed some success in the past and we are looking forward to getting to work at Mirfield.

“We are aiming to bring plenty of structure, while giving the guys an idea of exactly what we expect from them this season.

“A lot of the guys are currently playing winter rugby, so fitness, we don’t believe will be difficult to overcome, it is just a case of getting us ready to go on the field.”

The Stags managed a seventh-placed finish in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division last season and Muff is expecting to build on the effort this term.

He added: “We want to create a positive culture here and really progress and kick on.

“Winning is not everything but it is important we do achieve on the field, in order to keep confidence and desire high.

“We will go into the new season, in April, with plenty of confidence. We are looking forward to getting going.”