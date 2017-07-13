Moor coach Samme steps down after Woolston loss

ALLAN SAMME stepped down as Dewsbury Moor head coach in the wake of the Maroons’ 50-14 defeat to Woolston last Saturday.

Samme has spent five years in charge, during which time he has has helped swell the playing numbers at the club’s two senior sides, but he felt it was time for a change at the top if Moor are to challenge for promotion from National Conference League Division Three.

James Delaney, who is sidelined through injury for the next 12 months, will take over as first team head coach until the end of the season.

Speaking of his decision, Samme said: “Something has to change if we want to push for promotion so I have taken full responsibility and resigned after five years in charge. I hope a change of voice and face is the spark the lads need to push on.

“I have done what I set out to do five years ago, building a squad of nearly 60 players and securing National Conference League football for the club.

“James Delaney takes over until the end of the season after serious knee injuries have ended his playing days for the next 12 months. We will then, as a club, make a decision when we see where we are at come the end of the season.”

Moor started the day level on points with Woolston but the visitors’ hopes were dealt a blow when they were late arriving in Warrington and they found themselves 12-0 down inside the first 10 minutes.

The introduction of Archie Bruce after a 12 week lay off made an impact when the young hooker dummied and scooted through the defence only to be stopped short of the line.

From the next tackle, Aiden Ineson produced a cheeky pass through his legs for Sam Thornton to dive over for an unconverted try.

The Moor fight back was stopped when Woolston stretched the lead to 18-4.

Moor replied thanks to the individual brilliance of Thornton when he took a quick tap 10 metres from his own line and after stepping three defenders, raced 80 metres, out stripping the chasing defenders for a cracking try.

Ineson converted as Moor again closed the gap.

Woolston scored another try to lead 24-10 at half-time but Moor were confident they could get something from the game.

Moor started the second half strongly and Max Vernon latched onto a short pass and stepped the full-back to score.

Moor’s optimism was short lived and Vernon’s try was their last points as Woolston found another gear and ran in 26 unanswered points in the last 25 minutes to seal victory.

MoM Vernon did a great job at full back covering for Jordan Foster.

Samme added: “We have a mental block at the moment, we haven’t been travelling well this year and (last week) was always going to be tough with seven first team regulars absent.

“We had a good enough team on the field to win but it seems to be an attitude or confidence issue.

“We are not getting beaten by better teams we are beating ourselves and I don’t know how to fix it. It is with this in mind that I have resigned.”