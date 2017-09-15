Moor hold off Saints’ fight back to seal eighth success

Dewsbury Moor maintained their impressive run of form in National Conference League Division Three last Saturday when they picked up an eighth straight victory in holding on to beat Oldham St Annes 28-24.

Victory leaves Moor third in the table, just two points behind Stanningley, who face a top of the table clash at West Bowling this week.

Moor were never behind against play-off hopefuls St Annes but were left hanging on for victory after having led 28-12 early in the second half.

Oldham had the better of the rest of the contest with unanswered tries for Matt Whitehead and Luke Swilling, the former completing a four-goal haul to peg the Moor back to 28-24.

Moor denied the visitors any further score in a tense and testing final 12 minutes to seal victory.

Max Vernon had scored a try and kicked four goals, with Jacob Cresswell, Jordan Foster, Archie Bruce and Sam Thornton also nipping over.

Whitehead and Sam Akeroyd had scored early St Annes tries.

Dewsbury Celtic lie third-bottom level on six points with Stanley Rangers following a 26-16 defeat against Clock Face Miners, who still harbour hopes of making the play-offs.

The Miners, who were never behind, prevailed courtesy of tries by Lewis Geraghty, Connor Cutts, Luke Leyden, Jordan Ecclestone and Paul Hunt, with Jack Highcock tagging on three goals.

Darren Ali-Scott, Danny Thomas and eight minutes from time by way of consolation, George Senior replied for Celtic, and Paul Foulstone improved a couple of scores.

Celtic face a long trip to Barrow Island on Saturday with the home side lying one place but nine points above them.

Dewsbury Celtic Under-9s are looking for new players in school year five to join the team.

They train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm and sessions give children a chance to make new freinds.

Further information is available from Danny Lee on 07767 089593.

The team have had new tops sponsored by JB Pallets.