Moor’s play-off hopes dented by defeat while Celtic are hit by in-form Storm

Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor both slipped to defeats in National Conference League Division Three last Saturday.

Celtic made a promising start on their trip to Gateshead Storm and led 10-0 early on but Gateshead fought back to secure a sixth straight victory as they ran out 32-16 winners.

Pat Foulstone scored two tries and landed two goals for Celtic, whose other try came from Anthony Dunford but defeat leaves them 11th in the table.

Zach Clark led the way with a try and four goals for the home side, while Michael Mitchell bagged a brace, with Ieuan Bodman and Stephen Walton also crossing.

Victory saw Gateshead move joint second with Stanningley and Eastmoor and just two points behind leaders West Bowling.

Stanningley dented Dewsbury Moor’s hopes of making the play-offs with a 30-18 win at Heckmondwike Road.

Moor produced an excellent first half display and were 18-6 ahead as the interval beckoned, thanks to a George Croisdale brace, a Jacob Flathers try and three Aiden Ineson goals.

Lewis Jones gave Stanningley hope when he crossed just before half-time after the visitors had previously been limited to a Luke Teasdale effort.

Ben Selby reduced the arrears to trwo points when he grabbed a third Stanningley try in the 55th minute and as Moor tired late on, the visitors finished strongly to add further tries from Jordan Walker and Dan Barcoe, with Jack Sykes landing his third goal and Dean Parkes kicking a conversion and a penalty to seal victory.

Defeat leaves Moor back in seventh place, level on 16 points with Woolston Rovers, one behind Ryland Sharks and four off the trio of sides in joint second.

The Maroons will aim to get their play-off push back on track when they visit Woolston in a key game on Saturday, while Celtic have chance to pick up a third win of the season when they welcome bottom side Elland to Crow Nest Park.

Thornhill Trojans will look to maintain pressure on the top two sides in Division Two when they take on lowly Drighlington in Overthorpe Park.