Moor under-16 girls show class to overcome Yorkshire Central

Dewsbury Moor Under-16 Girls produced a stunning display to defeat the Yorkshire Central select team 16-10 at Featherstone Lions.

The Yorkshire Central select team consisted of players from Leeds, Castleford, Wakefield, Pontefract, Doncaster and Hull and although the game was played in terrible weather conditions, both sides showed up well throughout.

Tough tackling from Moor players Abbie Wilson, Katy Tordoff, Chloe Person, Izzy Bibby, Lacie Bruines, Georgia Roach, Maddison Laverick, Sian Diskin, Laymeeyaa Noor, Jessica Day, Ellie Frain and Ellie Walton kept Yorkshire Central out early on.

A solid tackle resulted in Central spilling the ball and Moor counter attacked with neat passing from Bruines, Roach, Pearson, Bibby and Wilson setting up a try for Catlin Beavers.

Yorkshire Central hit back soon after with a try of their own as good passing set up Cutsyke Raidettes player Mia Churm to score, with the conversion added.

Having taken play close to the Yorkshire Central line, Georgia Roach produced a fine crossfield kick for the skilful Izzy Bibby to gather and score.

Again Yorkshire Central responded well with Fev Lioness player Tamzin Renouf scoring to level matters at half-time.

Moor had won both games on a recent tour to France and the talented under-16s began to take control after the break and they twice pinned Yorkshire Central back with two good completion sets followed by some great kick chases from Beavers, Roach, Bruines and Pearson.

Moor produced another good attack which ended with Roach kicking wide for Bibby to grab a repeat of her first try to put Moor ahead.

Roach added a terrific touchline conversion.

Moor continued to defend well and prevented Yorkshire Central from scoring for the entire second half as they held on for victory.

Moor also had two further tries disallowed in the final 10 minutes but had done enough to pull off victory in a game played in excellent spirit and some great skill on show.

Following their impressive success last week, Dewsbury Moor Under-16s have had 12 out of the 23 player squad selected to play for the West Yorkshire representative side who will face Yorkshire Central in an Origin Series next month.

The first game will be played on November 14 with a venue and kick off time to be confirmed.

Dewsbury Moor president Peter Charlesworth is delighted that the club are so well represented in the West Yorkshire squad and the hard work of introducing girls rugby to the club is paying off.

He said: “It has brought a different element to the club and allows the girls to be part of a team playing one of the toughest sports. I am sure this will help the girls be successful in life and not just on the field.”

Chairman Mick Delaney added: “Long may girls rugby at the club continue. Society, times and culture has changed and these girls are showing how it’s done.

“The hard work of coaches, volunteers and the club committee support has helped the girls section develop over the last few years.”

Dewsbury Moor players picked to represent West Yorkshire in the Origin series against Central Yorkshire are Georgia Roach, Catlin Beavers, Ellie Frain, Chloe Pearson, Lacie Bruines, Maddison Laverick, Ellie Walton, Jessica Day, Laymeeyaa Noor, Katy Tordof, Imarni Neagle and Hannah Watt.