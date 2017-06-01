Record crowds flock to Blackpool as Summer Bash continues to excite fans

Last weekend’s Kingstone Press Championship Summer Bash attracted a record attendance of 16,444 for the third year running at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool as fans were treated to two days of thrilling action in the lively coastal resort.

Rochdale Hornets, London Broncos and Hull Kingston Rovers all recorded wins last Saturday in front of 11,557 spectators; the highest single day attendance at Summer Bash.

Sunday showcased more entertainment as Sheffield Eagles and Toulouse earned wins before the Heavy Woollen derby brought the curtain down on proceedings with Dewsbury edging out neighbours Batley.

Speaking after the Rams-Bulldogs clash, Rugby Football League chairman, Brian Barwick, said: “The Kingstone Press Championship and League 1 has once again shown how exciting it is with each game providing superb entertainment for those in the stadium and back at home watching live on Sky Sports.

“Summer Bash is still a relatively new event in the rugby league calendar, but to see everyone work so hard over three years and grow ticket sales to a record-breaking 16,444 in 2017 is fantastic.

“Like the Dacia Magic Weekend, it is a superb illustration of our sport coming together and delivering top-class action in an environment where fans from opposing teams freely engage with one another.

“It’s something we should all be very proud of.

“Congratulations to Barrow Raiders who lifted the League 1 Cup. After facing Leeds Rhinos and making a trip to Toronto in previous weeks, Barrow came up against a committed North Wales Crusaders side and had to dig deep to get their hands on the trophy.

“This past week has been overshadowed by the atrocity in Manchester.

“A minute’s silence was impeccably observed at the start of each day to remember those that lost their lives and friends and families coming to terms with the tragedy.

“We would like to thank the fans, players, clubs, commercial partners, broadcasters and staff who have come together during a tough time to produce a memorable and safe event for all.”